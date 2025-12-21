ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $24.50 price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 104.99, a current ratio of 104.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $172.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.21. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $24.61.

ACRES Commercial Realty announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ACRES Commercial Realty

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,054 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $127,360.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 382,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,636,706.80. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $592,566 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

