Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acurx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $3.35 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.38. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,078,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 70.13% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel anti?infective therapies. The company’s research platform leverages insights into bacterial virulence regulation and quorum sensing pathways to design small-molecule candidates aimed at reducing pathogen toxicity and biofilm formation. By targeting key mechanisms of infection rather than bacterial viability alone, Acurx seeks to offer differentiated treatment options that may help address the growing challenge of antibiotic resistance.

Acurx’s lead product candidates are being developed to treat acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), including cases caused by drug-resistant strains such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

