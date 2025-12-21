Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

COGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $21.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Shares of COGT opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 41.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that modulate the tumor microenvironment. The company’s research centers on targeting colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R), a key regulator of tumor-associated macrophages that can promote tumor growth and immune evasion. By selectively inhibiting CSF1R, Cogent Biosciences aims to restore immune surveillance and enhance the efficacy of existing cancer treatments.

The company’s lead asset is an orally bioavailable CSF1R inhibitor that has advanced into early-stage clinical trials for various solid tumors.

