Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Immuneering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $12.00 price target on Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Immuneering

Immuneering Stock Performance

Immuneering stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Immuneering

In other Immuneering news, Director Peter Feinberg purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 156,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,629.22. This trade represents a 5.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 20,800 shares of company stock worth $143,754 in the last three months. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Immuneering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Immuneering during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering (Nasdaq: IMRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering’s machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company’s AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.