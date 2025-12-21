Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. DA Davidson set a $24.00 price objective on Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Five9 from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Five9 from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Shares of FIVN opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Five9 has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Five9 had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Five9 announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Five9 news, CRO Matthew E. Tuckness sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $106,939.25. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 176,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,312.65. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 13,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $269,006.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 224,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,874.15. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,010. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 211.4% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after buying an additional 2,206,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,679,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,056,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 124,372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 830,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,984,000 after acquiring an additional 829,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in Five9 by 98.5% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,534,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,129,000 after acquiring an additional 761,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

