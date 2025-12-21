Brokerages Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target at $108.70

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $109.50 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $101.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 27.65%.Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 103.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,245,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,295,000 after purchasing an additional 238,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 401,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,132,000 after buying an additional 270,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

