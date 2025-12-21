Reviewing Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Group of Companies 1.00% 2.89% 1.35% Revolve Group 4.64% 11.26% 7.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and Revolve Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Group of Companies $565.68 million 0.28 $12.00 million $0.36 27.17 Revolve Group $1.13 billion 1.83 $49.56 million $0.76 38.13

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Group of Companies. Superior Group of Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Superior Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Superior Group of Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Revolve Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Superior Group of Companies and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Group of Companies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Revolve Group 0 8 9 0 2.53

Superior Group of Companies presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 77.23%. Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $27.14, indicating a potential downside of 6.34%. Given Superior Group of Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Group of Companies is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Volatility and Risk

Superior Group of Companies has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolve Group has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Superior Group of Companies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands. The Healthcare Apparel segment manufactures and sells healthcare apparel, such as scrubs, lab coats, protective apparel, and patient gowns under the Fashion Seal Healthcare, CID Resources and Wink, and Carhartt brand names. This segment sells healthcare service apparel to healthcare laundries, dealers, distributors, and physical and e-commerce retailers. The Contact Centers segment offers outsourced, nearshore business process outsourcing, and contact and call-center support services. The company was formerly known as Superior Uniform Group, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. in May 2018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products from emerging, established, and owned brands, as well as luxury brands through its websites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

