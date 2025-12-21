Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $78.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Revolution Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 171.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Revolution Medicines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: First patient randomized in RASolute?304 (daraxonrasib) resectable pancreatic cancer trial — a near?term clinical milestone that validates program progress and can support longer?term revenue potential if subsequent data are positive. Revolution Medicines Announces First Patient Randomized in the RASolute 304 Clinical Trial
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains largely positive (consensus Buy/Strong Buy with an average target near $78.50), which provides support for the stock but already factors in pipeline strengths. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage: RVMD
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is very high (reported ~94%); recent reported changes were small. High institutional concentration can amplify moves on news but also limits free float liquidity. RVMD Institutional Ownership and Stock Profile
- Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold meaningful share blocks (CFO Jack Anders, COO Margaret Horn and other executives sold on Dec. 16), which can be interpreted as profit?taking or a signal for caution; aggregated insider selling may weigh on sentiment near term. Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Sells 3,104 Shares of Stock
Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.96. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $81.49.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.
The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.
