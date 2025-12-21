Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $78.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Revolution Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $372,346.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 141,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,691.46. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,567.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 232,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,858,268.58. This represents a 6.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,449,240. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 171.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Revolution Medicines

Here are the key news stories impacting Revolution Medicines this week:

Positive Sentiment: First patient randomized in RASolute?304 (daraxonrasib) resectable pancreatic cancer trial — a near?term clinical milestone that validates program progress and can support longer?term revenue potential if subsequent data are positive. Revolution Medicines Announces First Patient Randomized in the RASolute 304 Clinical Trial

First patient randomized in RASolute?304 (daraxonrasib) resectable pancreatic cancer trial — a near?term clinical milestone that validates program progress and can support longer?term revenue potential if subsequent data are positive. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains largely positive (consensus Buy/Strong Buy with an average target near $78.50), which provides support for the stock but already factors in pipeline strengths. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage: RVMD

Analyst coverage remains largely positive (consensus Buy/Strong Buy with an average target near $78.50), which provides support for the stock but already factors in pipeline strengths. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is very high (reported ~94%); recent reported changes were small. High institutional concentration can amplify moves on news but also limits free float liquidity. RVMD Institutional Ownership and Stock Profile

Institutional ownership is very high (reported ~94%); recent reported changes were small. High institutional concentration can amplify moves on news but also limits free float liquidity. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold meaningful share blocks (CFO Jack Anders, COO Margaret Horn and other executives sold on Dec. 16), which can be interpreted as profit?taking or a signal for caution; aggregated insider selling may weigh on sentiment near term. Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Sells 3,104 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.96. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $81.49.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.