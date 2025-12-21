Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAN. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Canaan from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a report on Monday, December 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Canaan from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Canaan in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canaan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.96.

Shares of CAN opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Canaan has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $306.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.87.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 51.66%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canaan will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth $86,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 202,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canaan by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 200,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Canaan by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,941,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 525,772 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Inc is a China-based technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-performance computing hardware for the digital currency and blockchain industry. The company’s core business revolves around application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners, which are purpose-built machines optimized for cryptocurrency mining. By focusing on energy efficiency and processing power, Canaan’s mining rigs aim to deliver competitive hash rates while managing power consumption in large-scale operations.

The flagship product line, known as AvalonMiner, encompasses a range of models tailored to different scales of mining activity, from small-scale hobbyist setups to industrial farms.

