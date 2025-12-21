American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 760.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,503,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,778 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 72.7% during the third quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 4,909,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after buying an additional 2,066,924 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $11,470,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 615.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,879,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,617,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,212,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AXL) is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for light vehicles, commercial trucks and off-highway applications. The company’s core product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, half-shafts, drive module assemblies and differential gears, as well as advanced metallic and composite structures for electric and hybrid vehicles. AAM’s capabilities also encompass system testing, rapid prototyping and precision machining to support both high-volume production and low-volume, specialty vehicle applications.

Founded in 1994 following the divestiture of the Detroit Axle Division of General Motors, American Axle & Manufacturing completed its initial public offering in 1998.

