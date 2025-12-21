Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $1,284,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 518,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 139,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

