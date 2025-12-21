Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Afya in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.
Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.
At the core of Afya’s offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.
