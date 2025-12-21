Truist Financial Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $107.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.94.

MDT opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 52,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 134.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 25,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 97,432 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 53,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 57,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

