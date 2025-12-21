Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $43.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,540.08. This trade represents a 28.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 61.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $36.37 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $541.16 million, a P/E ratio of -110.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.03. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at -1.540–1.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -836.36%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

