Insider Buying: JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Insider Acquires £24,660 in Stock

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) insider Rita Dhut purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 137 per share, with a total value of £24,660.

Shares of LON:JEGI opened at GBX 138 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The company has a market capitalization of £582.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.85. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 93.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 139.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.48.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan European Growth & Income had a net margin of 92.01% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

Attractive capital growth and a dependable income require a solid foundation

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc is an innovative investment trust offering the best of both worlds from a single share class structure. The Company allows growth-oriented investors to participate in the attractive long-term growth potential of European stock markets while also aiming to deliver a predictable dividend to income seekers.

Expertise – Benefits from portfolio managers with long-standing experience investing in European markets, backed by the full strength and depth of J.P.

