Limoneira (LMNR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 23rd. Analysts expect Limoneira to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.15 million, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.41. Limoneira has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $27.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Limoneira by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 5.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 29.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LMNR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Limoneira in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limoneira in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR), founded in 1893 and based in Santa Paula, California, is a diversified agribusiness and real estate enterprise. As one of the oldest citrus producers in the United States, Limoneira has built a reputation for cultivating and marketing high-quality citrus fruits, avocados and specialty crops. The company’s vertically integrated model encompasses farming, packing, processing and marketing activities designed to deliver fresh produce to domestic and international markets.

In its agricultural operations, Limoneira specializes in lemons, oranges and avocados, employing modern irrigation, harvesting and packing technologies to maintain consistent product quality and supply.

