Stock Repurchase Program Authorized by BKV (NYSE:BKV) Board of Directors

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE BKV opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. BKV has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $199.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.36 million. BKV had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. Analysts anticipate that BKV will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded BKV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BKV in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BKV in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on BKV from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BKV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In other news, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 6,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $162,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 137,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,850. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 54,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

