Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) was down 14.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 146,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 58,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Plato Gold Stock Down 14.3%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.30.
Plato Gold Company Profile
Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
