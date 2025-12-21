CTS (NYSE:CTS) versus Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Critical Review

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) and Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

CTS has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Component has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CTS and Surge Component, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS 0 1 0 0 2.00 Surge Component 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

96.9% of CTS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of CTS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.0% of Surge Component shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CTS and Surge Component”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTS $515.77 million 2.47 $58.11 million $1.97 22.25 Surge Component $31.21 million 0.61 $830,000.00 $0.15 21.67

CTS has higher revenue and earnings than Surge Component. Surge Component is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CTS and Surge Component’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS 11.14% 11.92% 8.31% Surge Component 2.56% 4.49% 3.47%

Summary

CTS beats Surge Component on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals. In addition, the company offers flow meters, hydrophones, non-destructive testing, sonar, ultrasonic imaging, piezoelectric materials, piezoelectric sense products, and bulk products. Further, it provides eMobility, chassis, current sensors, clutch, brake, position sensors, stroke sensor, seating, speed, throttle, transmission, turbo, temperature sensors, and technical related products. Additionally, the company offers DIP, rotary selector, tactile, rotary DIP, and toggle switches, as well as provides transducer related products. Furthermore, it provides EMI, RFI, and RFI products; specialty and resistors; and frequency control products. The company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturer representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

About Surge Component

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones. The company also provides resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. Its products are used in the electronic circuitry of various industries, including automotive, computer, communications, cellular telephones, consumer electronics, garage door openers, security equipment, audio equipment, telecom products, computer related products, power supply products, utility meters, and household appliances. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in Canada, China, other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

