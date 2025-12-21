Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 146,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 58,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.30.
Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
