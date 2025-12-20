Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Down 13.5% – Here’s What Happened

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) dropped 13.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 234,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 69,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Aurania Resources Stock Down 13.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$20.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Urania Resources Ltd.

