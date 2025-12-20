Reviewing Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) & Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oxford Square Capital and Gladstone Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gladstone Investment 0 4 1 0 2.20

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Gladstone Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital -6.39% 14.80% 7.88% Gladstone Investment 94.99% 7.12% 3.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

6.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.9%. Gladstone Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Oxford Square Capital pays out -1,050.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Investment pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Investment has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Gladstone Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $42.68 million 3.37 $5.88 million ($0.04) -44.00 Gladstone Investment $93.66 million 5.88 $65.32 million $2.50 5.55

Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Square Capital. Oxford Square Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gladstone Investment beats Oxford Square Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seeks to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business/consumer services sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with revenue between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds the investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

