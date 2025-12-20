Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Up 43.1% – Time to Buy?

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 43.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 7,214,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,130% from the average session volume of 586,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Trending Headlines about Skyharbour Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyharbour Resources this week:

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

Neutral Sentiment: Market snapshot: SYH’s share price moved higher today with a very large spike in trading volume versus its recent average, suggesting fresh news or a new catalyst is driving investor interest. MarketBeat SYH summary

Market snapshot: SYH’s share price moved higher today with a very large spike in trading volume versus its recent average, suggesting fresh news or a new catalyst is driving investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Technical context: recent trading has pushed the stock above its recent moving averages, which may attract momentum traders if news supports the move.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.12 target price on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.12.

Skyharbour Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.07 million, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.26.

About Skyharbour Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 100% interest in the South Falcon Point project; and the Moore Lake Uranium project comprising 12 claims totaling area of 35,705 located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.