NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 30793967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 79.7%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 3,791.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.
Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel, non-antibiotic anti-infective products designed to regulate the innate immune response. Leveraging its proprietary Aganocide® Technology, the company’s synthetic antimicrobial compounds target and neutralize pathogens without contributing to antibiotic resistance. NovaBay’s research and development efforts concentrate on ophthalmic, dermatological and wound care applications, aiming to address unmet needs in infection control and inflammation management.
The company’s primary commercial products include Avenova®, an eyelid and lash cleaning solution indicated for managing chronic blepharitis and meibomian gland dysfunction, and NeutroPhase®, a pure hypochlorous acid wound and skin cleanser used in acute and chronic wound irrigation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.