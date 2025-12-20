NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 30793967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 79.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 3,791.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel, non-antibiotic anti-infective products designed to regulate the innate immune response. Leveraging its proprietary Aganocide® Technology, the company’s synthetic antimicrobial compounds target and neutralize pathogens without contributing to antibiotic resistance. NovaBay’s research and development efforts concentrate on ophthalmic, dermatological and wound care applications, aiming to address unmet needs in infection control and inflammation management.

The company’s primary commercial products include Avenova®, an eyelid and lash cleaning solution indicated for managing chronic blepharitis and meibomian gland dysfunction, and NeutroPhase®, a pure hypochlorous acid wound and skin cleanser used in acute and chronic wound irrigation.

