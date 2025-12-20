Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and traded as low as $48.40. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 7,986 shares changing hands.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS: GELYY) is a Chinese automotive manufacturer engaged in the design, development, production and sale of passenger vehicles, powertrains and related components. The company’s product mix includes conventional internal-combustion vehicles as well as hybrid and battery-electric models, supported by in-house capabilities for engine and transmission development. Geely also provides after-sales services, parts and warranty support through its dealer and service network.

Geely Automobile is part of the broader Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, an industrial group that expanded from domestic vehicle manufacturing into international acquisitions and partnerships.

