Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$48.83 and traded as low as C$47.20. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$47.59, with a volume of 502,021 shares.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$48.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.78.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is a Bermuda exempted limited partnership that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, by virtue of barriers to entry or other characteristics tend to appreciate in value over time. It focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry. The company’s segments consist of Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from Brazil and also has a presence in Australia, Colombia, United Kingdom, Canada, United States of America, Chile, Peru, India, and other countries.

