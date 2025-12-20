Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 366.64 and traded as low as GBX 358. Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 361, with a volume of 135,993 shares.

Pacific Assets Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 366.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 357.10. The company has a market capitalization of £412.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 2nd. The investment trust reported GBX 4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Assets had a net margin of 70.84% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

About Pacific Assets

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies, with an emphasis on companies which are well positioned to benefit from and contribute to sustainable development of the countries in which they operate.

