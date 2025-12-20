Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.3601. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.3694, with a volume of 1,339,300 shares traded.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Toronto-based intermediate gold producer and explorer with a primary focus on mineral assets in Mexico and development properties in Canada. The company is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol ARNGF and on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Argonaut Gold’s corporate strategy centers on operating low-cost, open-pit mining facilities while advancing a pipeline of exploration and development projects to sustain long-term production growth.

Argonaut Gold’s principal producing operations include the El Castillo Gold Complex in Durango state and the La Colorada Mine in Sonora state, both located in northern Mexico.

