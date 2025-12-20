Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Acquired Rep. Cleo Fields

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). In a filing disclosed on December 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Alphabet stock on December 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) on 12/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 12/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) on 12/9/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/9/2025.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.16. 59,693,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,865,352. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.80. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $328.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 226,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,183,331 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Alphabet to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Stories

