Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Liquefied Natural Gas shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 26,000 shares traded.
Liquefied Natural Gas Trading Down 10.0%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.
About Liquefied Natural Gas
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) is an Australia-based company focused on the planning, development and investment in liquefied natural gas projects, primarily within the Asia-Pacific region. The company’s core activities include securing upstream gas reserves, conducting feasibility and front-end engineering studies, negotiating offtake agreements and overseeing the construction and commissioning of LNG facilities. Its expertise spans gas field evaluation, project management and commercial structuring for large-scale LNG ventures.
Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Melbourne, Liquefied Natural Gas Limited has been involved in one of the Asia-Pacific’s signature LNG undertakings, holding an equity interest in the Papua New Guinea LNG project.
