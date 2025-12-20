Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and traded as low as $7.89. Cineplex shares last traded at $7.8920, with a volume of 1,009 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cineplex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Cineplex Price Performance

About Cineplex

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35.

Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) operates as a leading Canadian entertainment company specializing in motion picture exhibition and related leisure activities. Through its network of more than 160 theatres and over 1,500 screens, Cineplex delivers cinematic experiences in key markets across Canada. The company showcases major Hollywood releases alongside independent and specialty films, utilizing advanced projection and audio technologies including IMAX, UltraAVX and 4DX to enhance the audience experience.

In addition to movie exhibition, Cineplex has expanded into diversified entertainment offerings and food-and-beverage services.

