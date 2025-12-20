Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Citizens Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and traded as high as $42.75. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 1,687 shares.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares, Inc (OTCMKTS:CZBS) is a U.S. bank holding company that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. Through its subsidiary, Citizens Bank, the company offers deposit accounts such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit, along with online banking and mobile payment solutions.

On the lending side, Citizens Bancshares underwrites and services various credit products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer installment loans and commercial and industrial financing.

