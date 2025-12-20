Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.58 and traded as low as $31.94. Komatsu shares last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 145,109 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 10.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KMTUY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer of construction, mining and industrial equipment. Founded in the early 20th century in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, the company has grown into a global supplier of heavy machinery and related services for industries including construction, mining, forestry and infrastructure development.

Komatsu’s product lineup covers a broad range of mobile and stationary equipment, including hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, rigid and articulated dump trucks, dozers, compact equipment, and specialized mining machines for both surface and underground operations.

