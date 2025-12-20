AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.82 and traded as low as C$4.48. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$4.52, with a volume of 8,101 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.42.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Stock Up 0.9%
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.1012935 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals. The Engineered Products segment includes the manufacture and distribution of anti-noise, vibration, and harshness dampening parts.
