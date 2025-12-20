Rockwell Diamonds (OTCMKTS:RDIAF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rockwell Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDIAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.20. Rockwell Diamonds shares last traded at $0.0250, with a volume of 287,400 shares.

Rockwell Diamonds Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

About Rockwell Diamonds

Rockwell Diamonds Inc, a Canadian-headquartered diamond producer listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker RDIAF, specializes in the extraction and sale of gem-quality rough diamonds. The company’s primary focus is on alluvial diamond deposits, harnessing surface-level river gravels and small-scale bulk sampling methods to recover diamonds suitable for the global jewelry and industrial markets.

Rockwell’s core operations are centered along the Vaal River in South Africa, where it operates the Saxendrift and Klipdam alluvial mines.

