J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) vs. Murano Global BV (NASDAQ:MRNO) Critical Comparison

Murano Global BV (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) and J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Murano Global BV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of J. W. Mays shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Murano Global BV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of J. W. Mays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Murano Global BV and J. W. Mays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murano Global BV 1 0 0 0 1.00 J. W. Mays 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murano Global BV N/A N/A N/A J. W. Mays -2.24% -0.94% -0.56%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Murano Global BV and J. W. Mays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Murano Global BV has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. W. Mays has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murano Global BV and J. W. Mays”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murano Global BV $943.57 million 0.07 -$195.88 million N/A N/A J. W. Mays $22.47 million 3.38 -$140,000.00 ($0.26) -144.42

J. W. Mays has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murano Global BV.

Summary

Murano Global BV beats J. W. Mays on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murano Global BV

Murano Global Investments Plc operates as a real estate company. The firm owns, develops and invests in hotel, resort and commercial properties. It focuses on capturing value at all stages of the real estate cycle. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About J. W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

