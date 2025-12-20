DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading 31.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) traded up 31.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 307,224 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 81,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.30 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of -0.64.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp. and changed its name to DeepMarkit Corp. in October 2015. DeepMarkit Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

