Engie (EPA:ENGI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €19.60 and traded as high as €21.85. Engie shares last traded at €21.79, with a volume of 3,393,095 shares.

Engie Trading Up 1.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.96 and a 200-day moving average of €19.62.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal. The Networks segment comprises the electricity and gas infrastructure activities and projects, including the management and development of gas and electricity transportation networks and natural gas distribution networks in and outside of Europe, natural gas underground storage in Europe, and regasification infrastructure in France and Chile.

