CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Critical Survey

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CI&T has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of OneMedNet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 3 4 1 2.75 OneMedNet 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CI&T and OneMedNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

CI&T currently has a consensus target price of $7.16, indicating a potential upside of 52.67%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than OneMedNet.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI&T and OneMedNet”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $439.11 million 1.44 $29.49 million $0.27 17.37 OneMedNet $494,000.00 135.26 -$10.13 million ($0.05) -26.20

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and OneMedNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 7.83% 12.42% 6.74% OneMedNet -411.11% N/A -262.52%

Summary

CI&T beats OneMedNet on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T, Inc. provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet Corporation is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

