Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.09 and traded as low as C$9.72. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$9.72, with a volume of 2,709 shares.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$236.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.09.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$71.07 million during the quarter. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.1799065 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.37%.

Vecima Networks Inc delivers scalable software, services, and integrated technologies for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates in three segments: Video & Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery & Storage, and Telematics. The Video & Broadband Solutions segment delivers scalable, flexible broadband and video networks for cable and telecommunications operators to meet tomorrow’s bandwidth demands. The Content Delivery & Storage segment develops advanced applications that protect, transform, and deliver visual media.

