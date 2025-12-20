SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.12 and traded as low as GBX 77. SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 78.40, with a volume of 112,678 shares trading hands.

SRT Marine Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.25. The firm has a market cap of £193.98 million, a P/E ratio of 94.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.13.

SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.85 EPS for the quarter. SRT Marine Systems had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SRT Marine Systems plc will post 5.060241 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

See Also

