Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $0.8829. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 42,478 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTFT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Future FinTech Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Future FinTech Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future FinTech Group presently has an average rating of "Sell".

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 303.80% and a negative net margin of 1,038.07%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future FinTech Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.75% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Inc, incorporated in 2010 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, is an investment holding company listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol FTFT. Since its initial public offering in April 2017, the company has pursued a diversified growth strategy that spans beverage and agricultural production, digital asset operations, and consumer financial services. Future FinTech's business model centers on acquiring and developing brands and technologies that align with evolving consumer and industrial trends.

In its beverage and agriculture segment, Future FinTech develops, manufactures and distributes a range of functional beverages, including coffee products under the CBK brand and hemp-infused offerings under the Hemp & Coffee label.

