New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Director Toby Robert Pierce Purchases 50,000 Shares

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) Director Toby Robert Pierce bought 50,000 shares of New Zealand Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,600. The trade was a 14.71% increase in their position.

New Zealand Energy Price Performance

New Zealand Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.23. 19,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,899. The stock has a market cap of C$8.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83. New Zealand Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$1.11.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit. It also operates midstream assets. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New Plymouth, New Zealand.

