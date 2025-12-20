Luis Dario Ganoza Durant Sells 25,000 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) insider Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total value of C$343,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 381,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,244,415. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position.

Luis Dario Ganoza Durant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 7,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.73, for a total transaction of C$96,110.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 18,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total transaction of C$247,500.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

TSE FVI traded up C$0.43 on Friday, hitting C$13.66. 5,365,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.89. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.99 and a 52 week high of C$14.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$350.00 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 1.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7856273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FVI shares. National Bankshares upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Its mines and projects include Seguela Mine, Yaramoko Mine, Lindero Mine, San Jose Mine, and Caylloma Mine. The Seguela Mine is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Cote d’Ivoire, approximately 500 km from Abidjan.

