Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 603.68 and traded as high as GBX 639.50. Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 631, with a volume of 387,904 shares trading hands.

TPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 670 to GBX 720 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 605 to GBX 594 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 676.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 618.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 603.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products.

