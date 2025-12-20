Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vaso Corporation (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.1716. Vaso shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 128,440 shares changing hands.

Vaso Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed network security services.

