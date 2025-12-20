Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vaso Corporation (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.1716. Vaso shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 128,440 shares changing hands.
Vaso Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.74.
Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter.
About Vaso
Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed network security services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vaso
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.