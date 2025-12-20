Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.83 and traded as high as GBX 225. Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 225, with a volume of 1,514,086 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on KIE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 target price on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 price objective on shares of Kier Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kier Group from GBX 225 to GBX 240 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.67.
Kier Group Stock Performance
Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 21.60 EPS for the quarter. Kier Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kier Group plc will post 20.4913295 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kier Group Company Profile
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports’ infrastructure and ports’ businesses.
Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors.
Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.
