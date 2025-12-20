Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.00 and traded as high as $45.48. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 55,405 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CCBG. Zacks Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a market cap of $747.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 21.50%.The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 128,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,546,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 997.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 174,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a Florida?based bank holding company headquartered in Tallahassee. As the parent of Capital City Bank, it offers a full suite of financial services through a network of community banking offices. The company traces its origins to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of continuous operation in its home market.

Through its banking subsidiary, Capital City Bank Group provides retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

