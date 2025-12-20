National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.18 and traded as high as $34.89. National Bankshares shares last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 12,149 shares.

NKSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $219.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 536.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Bankshares by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in National Bankshares by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares, Inc is a Virginia-based bank holding company headquartered in Reston. Through its primary subsidiaries, National Bank of Blacksburg and The Bank of Giles and Montgomery, the company offers a full suite of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The company’s core activities include deposit-taking, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, trust and wealth management, and electronic banking platforms.

