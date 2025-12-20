Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.62 and traded as high as $24.68. Civista Bancshares shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 167,514 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIVB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $461.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.42%.The company had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 628.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 111.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 23.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Civista Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and residential real estate mortgages, master-planned construction financing and treasury management solutions.

Beyond traditional banking, Civista Bancshares provides wealth management, trust and investment advisory services under the Civista Wealth Enterprises brand.

